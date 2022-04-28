$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 348,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 1-year low of $117.62 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.