-$0.68 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02).

PRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,070. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $227.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

