$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Saul Centers news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.73. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.30%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

