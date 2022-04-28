$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Saul Centers news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.73. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.30%.

About Saul Centers (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.