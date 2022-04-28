$0.84 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.56. 1,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,624. The firm has a market cap of $518.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.93. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,911 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 185,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

