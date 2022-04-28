$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Methanex reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 831,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

