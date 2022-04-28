$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $829.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of ARCB traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 749,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ArcBest by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,773 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

