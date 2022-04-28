$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

FMC stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.70. The stock had a trading volume of 923,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average of $113.73.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $265,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $67,306,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.