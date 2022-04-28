$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.96 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $489.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $7.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.07. 546,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,449,737. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

