$1.73 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) will announce $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:PEP traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $141.97 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

