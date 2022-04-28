$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

FAST stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 432.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 7,484.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.