1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.30

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 19294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,439,000 after acquiring an additional 221,814 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

