1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.30

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 19294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,439,000 after acquiring an additional 221,814 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
