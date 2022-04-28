$10.02 EPS Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $10.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings per share of $6.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $25.02 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $87.75. 10,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,574. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

