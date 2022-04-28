$103.07 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to post $103.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.96 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $94.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $440.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $440.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $473.09 million, with estimates ranging from $459.40 million to $483.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVID. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.74. 4,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,860. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

