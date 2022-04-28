1,090 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Acquired by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

