1,175 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

VAW stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,688. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $171.56 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average of $188.96.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

