11,956 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 772,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,704. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.39 and a 52-week high of $189.22. The company has a market cap of $209.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.