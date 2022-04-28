127 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $652.87. 33,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $829.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $641.76 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

