$129.71 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $129.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.80 million and the highest is $144.30 million. Amarin reported sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $531.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.33 million to $589.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $553.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $708.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 87,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,303. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Amarin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

