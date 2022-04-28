$146.53 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will report sales of $146.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.30 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $137.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $602.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.30 million to $618.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $671.43 million, with estimates ranging from $636.80 million to $691.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

HOPE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. 32,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,612. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

