$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will announce $18.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $19.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 294.08% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WTER traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 423,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,210. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

