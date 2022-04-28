1,881 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 88,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,044. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

