19,247 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.17. 1,013,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,969,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

