$195.15 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will post sales of $195.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $143.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $763.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.40 million to $763.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $877.95 million, with estimates ranging from $877.70 million to $878.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 474,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,959. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

