$20.76 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) to post sales of $20.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $16.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $138.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $178.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $152.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 908.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 186,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.40. 441,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $453.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

