$207.80 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will post sales of $207.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.62 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 57,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,506. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,337,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.