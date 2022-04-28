26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Trading 1.1% Higher

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

