28,821 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. 873,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.