3,400 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,539,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $166.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.72. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

