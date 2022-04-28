$381.97 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will post sales of $381.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.20 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $204.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,174. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 612,087 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 168,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

