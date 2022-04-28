3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $164.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMM. Argus dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.73.

NYSE:MMM opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.64.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $596,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

