$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $21.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.26 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $26.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,713,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,722. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

