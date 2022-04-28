40,613 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 126,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $54.96 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.