$41.11 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will report $41.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.78 million to $41.44 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $59.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $157.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.36. 32,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $553.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

