$45.57 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $45.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.09 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $206.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $208.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $229.23 million, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $233.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 20,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

