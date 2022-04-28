$467.34 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will post sales of $467.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the lowest is $463.81 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $454.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CXW traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. CoreCivic has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.24.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.