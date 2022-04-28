661 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.76. 26,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

