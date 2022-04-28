$817.32 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will post sales of $817.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $815.00 million and the highest is $819.64 million. Teradyne reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,646. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

