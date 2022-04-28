900 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.17. 18,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,589. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

