$96.28 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will post sales of $96.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.82 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $469.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $631.33 million, with estimates ranging from $611.69 million to $642.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,498 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Guardant Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,041. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $165.95.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

