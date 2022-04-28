$998.48 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) to announce $998.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $687.90 million to $1.34 billion. Range Resources posted sales of $434.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 120.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 192.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 112,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $13,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.99. 6,172,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,560. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

