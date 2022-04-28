Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Shares Down 0.4%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €32.30 ($34.73) and last traded at €32.44 ($34.88). Approximately 398,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.56 ($35.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on ARL shares. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($30.43) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($37.74) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

