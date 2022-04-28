AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 14912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of -1.13.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 20,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 over the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 57.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

