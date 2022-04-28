Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.
ABMD traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $287.22. The company had a trading volume of 483,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.79. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30.
In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.
About Abiomed (Get Rating)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abiomed (ABMD)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.