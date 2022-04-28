Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

ABMD traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $287.22. The company had a trading volume of 483,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.79. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

