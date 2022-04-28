ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. ACCO Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.48-1.58 EPS.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.42 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $718.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

