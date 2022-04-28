Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $145.56

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.56 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 144.80 ($1.85). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 12,351 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £271.79 million and a PE ratio of -470.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09.

About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, civil construction and outdoor furniture production, and other applications; and Tricoya wood elements.

