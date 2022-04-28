Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 786,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Accuray has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter bought 11,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,934,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 223,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accuray by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 614,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,718,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 224,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Accuray by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,922,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 163,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

