ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Lowered to $36.00 at DA Davidson

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $40.58.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

