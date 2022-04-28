Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 37,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,266,063 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

