ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 10,326 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

