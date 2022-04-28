Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $7,481,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.53. 123,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,878. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.44. The firm has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

